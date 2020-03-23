Devin Townsend Announces Twitch Channel, Shares Two New Songs For Quarantine Project

Home News Luke Hanson March 23rd, 2020 - 9:53 PM

Canadian musician, songwriter and producer Devin Townsend announced a Twitch channel and shared two new songs as part of his ongoing Quarantine Project. Per The PRP, the Project is a way to give back to fans, many of whom have crowdfunded nearly $75,000 as part of Townsend’s GoFundMe to help make up for losses suffered in light of tour cancellations due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The most recent track, “QUARANTINE PROJECT Part 5: STAMPYS BLASTER,” is in reference to Townsend’s new Twitch channel. “If you watched the Twitch stream yesterday, you’ll know that Stampy is the name of the elephant that came up during the mix,” Townsend says in the description of the video on YouTube. The 44-second song and video have a distinctively fun, catchy, metal feel.

The fourth part of the project, “QUARANTINE PROJECT Part 4: GOOD MORNING!” is the polar opposite. The seven-plus minute instrumental is a pleasing, luxuriating drag featuring slow, panning nature shots. Townsend refers to it in the YouTube description as “an easy jam” that “is just something nice to drink your morning tea or coffee to.”

These comments provides the slightest taste of what fans might expect from Townsend’s newly-launched Twitch channel. The metal icon will be using the channel to take fans behind the scenes, interacting with them and streaming his writing, recording and mixing processes.

The rest of the Quarantine Project recordings are accessible via Towsend’s YouTube channel, including the original release and the second and third parts. His comments in the description further outline the purpose behind the project.

The song provides a calming, melancholy background to reading about his and his company’s situation. He promises the possibility of several outlets as part of the project, including “Twitch streams, concerts, perhaps a podcast.” Fans can continue to follow him across YouTube and Twitch for further updates about the project and Towsend’s other goings on.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat