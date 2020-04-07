Devin Townsend Announces New Podcast As Part of Quarantine Project

Home News Aaron Grech April 7th, 2020 - 9:33 PM

Devin Townsend has ended his brief break from his multimedia Quarantine project with a new podcast simply titled “Devin Townsend Podcast” which will let fans into his creative process, and as an outlet for him to share rarities and revisited tracks. The first episode of his podcast discusses his debut project Ocean Machine: Biomech.

“Until I get a feel for it, I figured Id just start by doing a series on the albums I’ve released… An overview and more in depth analysis of each seems like a relatively easy way of figuring out the forma,” Townsend explained in the description for the podcast on YouTube. “Its maybe a bit long winded, but undoubtedly I’ll learn to tighten it up.”

Townsend also stated that he will be doing his 2001 studio album Terria next, and explained that he will likely go through all of his studio albums eventually.

The performer will be releasing an ultimate edition of his 2019 album release Empath on June 5th, which is set to feature the original album, a 5.1 surround sound mix on CD, a live acoustic set, a documentary, a bonus CD containing demos and a Blu-Ray containing a visualizer for the album. The album is spread across 15 tracks, which Townsend has tried to make an “immersive” experience.

“I hear things in a particularly orchestrated way, and with the amount of information that typically gets recorded per song, the result has been the dubious ‘wall of sound’ that I keep ending up with.” Townsend explained regarding the project. “My intention has never been to make an oppressive experience, but rather something that is immersive and vast.”

Townsend’s Quarantine project as included new mixes, music videos, song covers, and new track releases such as “Quarantine,” “Good Morning!,” “Stampy’s Blaster” and “Heavy Factions.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat