Devin Townsend Releases Video for “Call of the Void” from Quarantine Project

Home News Drew Feinerman March 26th, 2020 - 11:53 AM

Canadian guitarist, singer/songwriter and producer Devin Townsend just released the visuals for “Call of the Void,” a song from his ongoing Quarantine Project. This is the eighth installment since Townsend started the project, releasing some songs on YouTube and others on Twitch.

“Call of the Void” is a beautiful blend of distorted guitar riffs with acoustic melody lines, and phasing vocals that soar above the instrumental accompaniment. The visuals pair very nicely, as various scenes of nature, including wheat fields, sunsets, mountains, forests, and other comforting natural views, giving the viewers a taste of our natural world while we are all quarantining to fend of the coronavirus.

In the description of the song on YouTube, Townsend explained that he wrote “Call of the Void” based off of a song called “Can You Hear The Sound,” which was written by the band All India Radio, a band Townsend previously was unfamiliar with. As he become more and more familiar with the song, he reached out to the band and asked if he could release his version of the song as part of the Quarantine Project. With the band’s permission, Townsend stitched the stunning visuals together with the song, and the final product is certainly therapeutic as we remain indoors for the time being.

Townsend was scheduled to embark on tour just before the coronavirus disrupted the music industry, and everyday life around the world. Like many musicians, Townsend was relying on the revenue the tour would have generated, and decided to make a GoFundMe page in order to attempt to raise some money, which has already generated more than $75,000.

Townsend wrote about “Call of the Void,” “the [song title] was one that I heard referring to that sensation when your driving beside a cliff and have a strange fear that at any moment you may just hurl yourself over.” He went on to offer words of encouragement, as he stated, “some days are harder than others, I had a rough one yesterday, but we’re still holding on. Be well my friends, I wish you love and peace.”

Listen to “Call of the Void,” as well as All India Radio’s “Can You Hear The Sound” below:

Also check out Townsend’s seventh installment of the Quarantine Project, a collection of clips submitted by fans, below:

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat