Che Aimee Dorval Releases Cover of Strapping Young Lad’s “Almost Again” with Devin Townsend

Ariel King May 23rd, 2020 - 10:08 PM

Che Aimee Dorval released a cover of Strapping Young Lad’s “Almost Again,” Devin Townsend joining her on bass. First released in 2006, Dorval and Townsend give the song a soft, country twist.

The song is part of Dorval’s quarantine EP, releasing the songs through GoFundMe. Fans need to contribute to the campaign in order to hear the full versions of each song.

Dorval lends haunting vocals to her sample of “Almost Again,” the song slower and with a deep mood. It is the near opposite of Strapping Young Lad’s original version, which is filled with thrashing metal and growling screams.

“I’m glad I took my time though because I’m actually quite proud of how it turned out,” Dorval said in an Instagram post. “Thank you to everyone who threw out Devin song suggestions. I’m such a shit when it comes to seeking out new (to me) music, even when it’s by people in my life who I adore, so the exercise of going through all your requests gave me a chance to sit down with devs work and really see all his different musical sides and it was really eye opening and so lovely.”

Dorval’s quarantine EP includes four covers and one original, all available through donation. She asked fans to suggest one Devin Townsend song they would like for her to cover, as she knows many have been introduced to her music through Townsend.

“Covid-19 has struck mine (and everyone else’s) industry hard,” Dorval said in the campaign description. “Sure, most of my avenues of income have dried up, be it music or acting, but I suspect many of yours have too. So instead of asking for a handout, I’d like to create something that might make this weird as fuck time a little bearable for around 30 min and if you’re able to help fund it that’d be lovely, so lovely. But if not, I’d still like to offer what I can to help everyone else out. So these tracks will be by donation and if you’re skint and can’t donate at this time I get you. Man, do I get you, I’m broke AF.”

In the campaign description, Dorval does state that if fans are unable to pay due to being short on money, she can send the tracks through private message. 20% of her proceeds will be going to the Empath crew, who are currently unable to work due to a lack of live shows.

Townsend is also doing his own Quarantine Project, featuring appearances from Dorval and Anneke Van Giersebergen. He also featured Dorval in his video for “Honeybunch.