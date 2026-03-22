The Dandy Warhols Release Artistic Music Video For Their Cover of “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 22nd, 2026 - 3:50 PM

Photo credit: Marv Watson

The Dandy Warhols came back with an album called PIN UPS, which is a mix of cover songs from artists they love. One highlight is their version of “Goo Goo Muck,” originally by The Cramps, which has a colorful and creative music video. Their new take on the song honors the original while adding some psychedelic flair to its dark vibe The Dandy Warhols members directed the music video for “Goo Goo Muck,” which takes viewers to a world that feels both familiar and excitingly different. The visuals reflect The Dandy Warhols’s style perfectly, combining nostalgic elements with modern psychedelic vibes. Surf guitar riffs filled with reverb drive the song, blending into hypnotic images and playful designs on screen.

Courtney Taylor-Taylor describes the process as eye-opening when Pete Holmstrom began playing the eerie Duane Eddy guitar, everything clicked into place. This unexpected change from covering The Gaylads to adopting The Cramps’ style brought new energy and excitement to the project, which is clear in the video. The video captures what PIN UPS is all about—honoring past music while bringing a lively twist to each song.

The release of “Goo Goo Muck” with the album PIN UPS is an exciting moment for The Dandy Warhols. They’ve always tried new things creatively, and their recent projects like ROCKMAKER, along with working with famous artists like Slash, Frank Black and Debbie Harry show how they keep changing their music style. Through their work on PIN UPS, the band lets fans see up close to what music inspires them. By reworking songs from famous groups like The Cure, The Beatles and The Clash The Dandy Warhols have created something new that both honors the past and feels fresh.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson