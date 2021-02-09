David Johansen, Debbie Harry, Thurston Moore, Henry Rollins, Lenny Kaye and More to Appear on Sylvain Sylvain Virtual Tribute Show

Home News Aaron Grech February 9th, 2021 - 12:08 PM

Sylvain Sylvain, the influential guitarist for the pioneering proto-punk outfit passed away last month following a battle with cancer, leading to a number of condolences from across the music world. A new virtual tribute show is now scheduled to take place in his honor, featuring a number of high profile performers including bandmate David Johansen, Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry, former Sonic Youth guitarist Thurston Moore, former Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins and Patti Smith guitarist Lenny Kaye.

This virtual tribute is hosted by by Rolling Live Studios and NYC club Bowery Electric and will take place Valentine’s Day, February 14 at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets for the virtual event are available here.

Born Sylvain Mizrahi in Egypt back in 1981, Sylvain Sylvain’s family eventually relocated to the Rego Parks neighborhood of Queens, New York while he was still a child. Before joining the New York Dolls in 1971, Sylvain Sylvain was a member of Actress alongside other future Dolls members Arthur Kane, Johnny Thunders and Billy Murcia. The New York Dolls would eventually become one of the prominent outfits in New York City’s bourgeoning punk scene in the early 1970s, alongside groups such as the Velvet Underground.

“My best friend for so many years, I can still remember the first time I saw him bop into the rehearsal space/bicycle shop with his carpetbag and guitar straight from the plane after having been deported from Amsterdam, I instantly loved him. I’m gonna miss you old pal. I’ll keep the home fires burning. au revoir Syl mon vieux copain,” Johansen stated following Sylvain Sylvain’s passing.