Chelsea Wolfe Covers The Cramps’ “Sheena’s in a Goth Gang”

Home News Jesse Raymer May 1st, 2020 - 8:26 PM

Sacramento-based musician Chelsea Wolfe has released a cover of The Cramps’ “Sheena’s in a Goth Gang.” Wolfe’s cover comes after anticipation, as she was listed on the musical lineup with Retox, Daughters and Metz as a contributor on the Three One G’s Cramps Tribute album. Wolfe’s cover has a dark and industrial twist, which makes the listen so intriguing.

The track opens with complete static and then picks up with angular guitars. The first 20 seconds cut in and out, and then it kicks into full gear with the thunderous drums moving in. Wolfe has made this cover her own, adding a harder sonic sound that turns The Cramp’s rockabilly groove into a tune with heavy metal influence. <a href="http://va31g.bandcamp.com/album/really-bad-music-for-really-bad-people-the-cramps-as-heard-through-the-meat-grinder-of-three-one-g-compilation-lp">Really Bad Music For Really Bad People: The Cramps as Heard Through the Meat Grinder of Three One G Compilation LP by Chelsea Wolfe</a>

Wolfe’s vocals are distorted and reverbed, and she sounds like she is haunting the listener. Sonically, the production on this track plays into the “goth gang” subject. It is breathy, fuzzy, and feels extremely heavy. Wolfe went for a different aesthetic on this track, and it is a welcome risk.

Wolfe has been actively releasing new music, her latest single “Highway,” was released earlier in March. Additionally, in April, Wolfe collaborated with Two Minutes to Late to release a cover for Ozzy Osbourne’s iconic track “Crazy Train.” Wolfe is also working with Greg Puciato, Trentemøller and Uniform on a compilation album titled Reigning Cement.



Photo credit: Raymond Flotat