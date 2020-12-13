The Dandy Warhols Announce 13 Tales From Urban Bohemia Live Stream For December 2020

Oregon based alternative band The Dandy Warhols announced they will be hosting a live stream for their album 13 Tales From Urban Bohemia as part of the albums 20th anniversary. The event is scheduled to take place on December 30, 2020 at Wonderland Ballroom and will be available to those who purchase tickets until 11:59 EST on January 2, 2021. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

13 Tales From Urban Bohemia was originally released on June 12, 2000 and contains some of The Dandy Warhols’ most well known songs including “Godless”, “Get Off” and “Bohemian Like You.” The album is considered the band’s breakthrough album and was preceded by Dandys Rule OK from 1995 and …The Dandy Warhols Come Down in 1997.

At the event the band plans to do a fan driven Q&A and discuss memories the band and fans had during the 13 Tales recording session and tour. The event will also be in conjunction with Danny Wimmer Presents.

Dandy Warhols released an album entitled Why You So Crazy in January of 2019. They also released an album entitled Distortland in April of 2016 which was heavy on synthesizer parts and had a nice 80’s sound and feel to it.