Sean Ono Lennon Works to Keep The Beatles’ Legacy Alive

Sean Ono Lennon has said he is working to ensure young people don’t forget about The Beatles, according to NME. In recent years, he’s taken over from his mother Yoko Ono, now 92, in protecting the material the couple and the band made during their careers.

He recently helped with producing The Beatles Anthology, a remastered version of a 1995 documentary series that expanded the original series from eight episodes to nine. He has also overseen the production of Mind Games reissue boxset, an album originally released during what he described as a “really terrifying” period for his parents and the documentary film One To One: John & Yoko.

He has spoken about the responsibility in an interview with CBS’s Sunday Morning, where he said that “obviously the world is also the custodian of his legacy, I would say”, before adding, “I’m just doing my best to help make sure that the younger generation doesn’t forget about The Beatles and John and Yoko. That’s how I look at it.”

He was then asked whether he fears that one day his father’s material could be forgotten and answered, “To forget about it? I do, actually. And I never did before.”

Lennon elaborated on why he chooses to work on these projects and help keep The Beatles’ memory alive, saying: “My parents gave me so much that I think it’s the least I can do to try and support their legacy in my lifetime. I feel like I just owe it to them. It’s a personal thing.”

Lennon then stated that he views their legacy as “peace and love” and added, “But it’s not just peace and love. It’s an attitude towards activism that is done with humour and love.”