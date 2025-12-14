The Dandy Warhols Announce New Album Pin Ups For March 2026 Release Featuring Covers Of The Cure, The Cult, Violent Femmes & More

Home News Anthony Salvato December 14th, 2025 - 10:42 PM

Psychedelic-rock band the Dandy Warhols announced the upcoming release of their 13th studio album Pin Ups which is set to release in 2026. Since their 1997 debut, the Dandy Warhols have seen some longstanding success around the world including some platinum and gold charting albums in Ireland and the U.K.

However, this upcoming project will look a little different than some past projects. Pin Ups is set to feature 17 tracks that are entirely covers. For this project the Dandy Warhols seek to pay homage to the likes of Bob Dylan, The Beatles and The Cure among others. So far the only track to be released is “Kiss-Off”, a cover from the midwest band, the Violent Femmes.

The track listing is split into three sides with still the only release so far being just the long Violent Femmes track, which has only been released to the Dandy Warhols Youtube channel and has yet to hit streaming.

The new project is set for full release on Vinyl and CD as well as digitally. As always the possibility of a future tour for the new project is not out of the question, though nothing has been announced to make it official quite yet. After being on the road earlier this year for a summer tour as the band continues to approach 30 years since their debut project. For the Dandy Warhols, this is an opportunity for them to display their range as a group and to pay their respects to some of the many artists and groups that paved the way before them.