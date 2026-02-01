Post Malone, Chad Smith, Slash & More Pay Tribute To Late Ozzy Osbourne With Cover Of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs”

Home News Emily Lopez February 1st, 2026 - 9:24 PM

Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness and beloved heavy metal icon, passed away in July of last year. Since his passing, fans and artists alike have come together to remember the late Black Sabbath singer. There have since been several tributes made and performances given in his memory. This has continued into the new year at tonight’s Grammys award ceremony. In the midst of several amazing performances — as expected of an award ceremony that honors the some of the best musicians — there has been another tribute made to Osbourne.

Post Malone, Chad Smith, Slash and others came together to perform a cover of “War Pigs,” which was a part of Black Sabbath‘s Paranoid album. The performance was special not just for the epic cover but also for the slideshow behind the artists as they performed. Throughout the song, several pictures flashed across the screen to honor those who the music industry lost in 2025, including Osbourne. Next to the pictures showed their name and their profession, except for Osbourne, who leaded the procession. There was also a fire show in the background, keeping in true rock and roll fashion. The members Osbourne family (Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne) can also be seen watching the performance.

For those who may have missed it, a video of the performance can be seen on X. It proved to be an emotional night, but a memorable one.

Post Malone tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the Grammys. pic.twitter.com/UvlIeZh5YN — Junior (@RIDDICK325) February 2, 2026

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz