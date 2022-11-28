Netflix’s Wednesday Series Brings Back The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Mucks”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 28th, 2022 - 2:08 PM

Netflix sure do love having Metallica’s music blaring out “Master of Puppets” on the tv show Stranger Things and now the company has added another Metallica song on the tv show Wednesday which is a spin off from the show Addams Family.

The tune “Nothing Else Matters” is featured toward the end on Wednesday Episode Three: “Friend or Woe.” Metallica’s romantic ballad is covered by Finnish symphonic metal band Apocalyptica whose take of “Nothing Else Matters” comes from the 1998 album Inquisition Symphony which features more instrumental originals as well as chamber orchestra covers on several metal tracks like Faith No More, Sepultura, Pantera and four other Metallica covers.

“The music was heard on the episode during the close-to-the-ending montage as Enid is waiting for Ajax so they can go on their date, as Ajax accidentally turns himself into stone, and as Wednesday is sitting at her desk typing and talking about not believing in coincidences. And about monsters being everywhere.” said band member Leo Sigh

It isn’t just Metallica’s music who makes an appearance on the tv show because The Cramps‘s song “Goo Goo Much” makes an appearance when Wednesday goes to the school dance.

“Goo Goo Muck” was written and recorded by Ronnie Cook And The Gaylords. The tune is about being a hormonal teenage monster and the best part about the composition is the catchy rockabilly vibe that captures ghosts in early sounds of the New York punk scene.

Wednesday launched on Netflix day before Thanksgiving and the show’s soundtrack features music from The Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac and Danny Elfman.