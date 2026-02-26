The Dandy Warhols Cover The Damned’s “Love Song”

Home News Anthony Salvato February 26th, 2026 - 8:38 AM

The west coast psych rock group the Dandy Warhols not only released a new track this week, but they unveiled a new take on an old hit with “Love Song”.

British punk rock group the Damned got their start back in 1976 and never looked back. They made their debut back in 1977 with Music For Pleasure and followed it up with 10 more studio albums. Known for hits such as “Neat, Neat, Neat” and “Life Goes On”, the Damned made their name off the backs of their in your face loud distorted sound and crashing drums in the back.

Their version of “Love Song” barely hovers around two minutes and maintains their signature sound. The lyrics to the song can seem a bit out of the ordinary or bizarre at first but are followed by “Just for you here’s a love song” in the hook. The lyrics in the verses take a subtle jab at the language of most love songs, however this is played like a metal song.

For their take on the song, the Dandy Warhols slow it down, clean up the distortion, and perform the song in more of a sing-song lovey way. At first listen, it’s hard to tell that these are even the same track. However, upon further listening, you can begin to hear the original lyrics and melody. This is a fun project for the Dandy Warhols and one that not only honors a great group before them, but does so in their own way. It is very much a “Love Song”, fun and light with easy listening lyrics.

