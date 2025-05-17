The Dandy Warhols Shares New Remix by Night Club of “The Cross”

Home News Khalliah Gardner May 17th, 2025 - 4:27 PM

Night Club

The Dandy Warhols are celebrating 30 years since their first album, DANDYS RULE OK. They’ve strengthened their reputation as creative leaders in music by releasing the ROCK REMAKER EP. This set of remixes brings fresh energy to their 2024 album ROCKMAKER, highlighting how they love change and trying new things. Released on May 16, 2025, through Sunset Blvd. Records, the EP honors where they’ve come from while exploring exciting new sounds.

The main highlight of ROCK REMAKER is the exciting remix of “The Cross” by Night Club, a famous electronic duo. They are well-known for mixing electronic and goth styles. In their version, they transform the song into a dark club anthem with strong synths and industrial vibes that make it perfect for late-night dancing. Guitarist/keyboardist Peter G. Holmström says this remix really shakes up the dancefloor as Night Club has captured and intensified the original song’s tension perfectly.

The ROCK REMAKER EP includes several creative remixes by different artists. Night Club’s remix is captivating, but there are also other standout reinterpretations. Andy Bell from the band Ride, using his GLOK name, turns “Alcohol And Cocainemarijuananicotine” into a simple synth tune. Famous Danish producer Trentemøller changes “Teutonic Wine” into a smooth nighttime track. U.K.’s Jagz Kooner adds deep funk to “Root Of All Evil,” with help from Melvin Brannon of Dan Reed Network. Also featured is A Place To Bury Strangers’ take on Debbie Harry’s song, coating her voice with layers of sound and reverb for an intense experience.

The release of ROCK REMAKER coincides with The Dandy Warhols’ tour on the East Coast, where they will play at well-known places like The Stone Pony in Asbury Park. With many fans attending sold-out shows, the band is playing more songs from their first album to celebrate its 30th anniversary and adding them to their already strong setlist.

The band’s ongoing artistic growth has been highly praised. ROCKMAKER was described by The Arts STL as having a mix of different sounds and styles with catchy, trippy vibes. The Spill Magazine highlights its focus on guitar riffs, while Vanyaland points out that The Dandy Warhols stand out because they create their own path instead of following others.

For thirty years, The Dandy Warhols have stayed dedicated to exploring new creative ideas. They respect their beginnings without getting stuck in the past. Their project ROCK REMAKER continues to build on ROCKMAKER and suggests more exciting artistic projects ahead for them.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson