The Dandy Warhols Announce New EP Rock Remaker For May 2025 Release Featuring New Renditions By A Place To Bury Strangers, Ride, Trentemoller & More

Today, The Dandy Warhols has announced the upcoming EP of remixed tracks from their critically-hailed album, Rock Remaker, which was released in 2024. The initial remix to be released is A Place To Bury Stranger’s re-imagination of “I Will Never Stop Loving You.”

“A Rock Remaker is a total reinvention of the band, so to be asked to do a remix from this record was an absolute honor for a band that I have loved for so long and is still making incredible and pertinent music,” beams A Place To Bury Stranger’s Oliver Ackermann. “I got a chance to smash reverb tanks, throw guitars, melt tape, and blow a cloud of sonic destruction with two of the most iconic voices in the music industry Debbie Harry and Courtney Taylor. Mind blown!”

The original featured Blondie’s Debbie Harry, whose radiant vocals provide a bright contrast to Dandy Warhols‘ vocalist/guitarist Courtney Taylor-Taylor’s sinister growl. The remix amplifies Holmström’s searing guitars and positions Harry’s vocals front and center while Taylor-Taylor’s ominous repetition of the song title lurks in the shadows.

“I’ve been a massive fan of Oliver both A Place To Bury Strangers and Death By Audio for ages, so I’m honored that he picked ‘I Will Never Stop Loving You’ to remix,” chimes Holmström.“His flavor of audio destruction and Debbie Harry’s sublime vocals… Perfect!”

Rock Remaker Tracklist

1. Alcohol And Cocainemarijuananicotine (GLOK Remix)

2. The Cross (Night Club Remix)

3. I Will Never Stop Loving You (A Place To Bury Strangers Remix)

4. Root Of All Evil (New Bass Remix)

5. Teutonic Wine (Trentemøller Remix)