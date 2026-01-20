PhillGood Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring The Cure, Gorillaz and More

Home News Emily Lopez January 20th, 2026 - 2:28 PM

One of the best ways to enjoy the warm season is to go to a music festival. With events like Lollapalooza, the Governors Ball and Coachella, fans are able to enjoy live performances of the music that they listen to year-round. Now, there is a new festival for music fanatics to add to their summer to-do list: the PhillGood festival. The PhillGood festival is a three-day long festival scheduled for July 17-19 this year in Bulgaria. Despite being a new festival, they’ve already announced quite the lineup.

According to a statement, headlining the festival are The Cure, Gorillaz, and Moby, performing each respective night. This will be The Cure’s first time performing in Bulgaria, following the recent passing of guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte. As for Gorillaz, they have a busy release schedule ahead of them this year, meaning there is a possibility that some of their new music will be played during their July 18 performance. Moby will also be releasing a new album in February, making a live performance of their new songs probable.

The list of performing artists doesn’t end there. Throughout the festival, there will also be performances from Wolf Alice, Kneecap, Suede, Einstürzende Neubauten, Just Mustard, Sleaford Mods, Apashe & The Brass Orchestra, Thievery Corporation, Pertubator, Hayes & Y, Kadebostany and Ali. The festival will have a mainstage and two additional stages to support the huge lineup.

Overall, the festival weekend will be packed with performances, catering to a diverse audience. For those who are interested in attending, tickets are available to purchase for single-day admission, three-day admission, VIP status and camping. It is important to note that some ticket options have begun selling out, so fans who are on the fence shouldn’t hesitate.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat