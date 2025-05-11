Ed Sheeran Releases Music Video For “Old Phone”

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 11th, 2025 - 9:07 PM

Multiple GRAMMY winning, diamond certified singer, Ed Sheeran has released the official music video for his latest single “Old Phone.” “Old Phone” is his second single to be released from his forthcoming album, Play. The first of which is “Azizam” which was released on April 4, 2025. Play will be available on all platforms on September 12 and can be pre-ordered now.

The “Old Phone” music video was directed by Emil Nava and follows in the typical heartfelt and emotional style of Sheeran. The video serves as a touching tribute to the beauty of connection and memory. Sheeran was inspired by the rediscovery of his old phone containing his old photos and text messages with deceased friends as well as past lovers. The discovery prompted him to relive some of his most bittersweet and cherished moments while also acknowledging the fact that these moments are long gone.

This premise led Sheeran to the idea of building the “Old Phone Pub” in Ipswich, MA with the intention of connecting with fans. The singer later said, “I thought I’d build a pub somewhere, and do a gig, and I put it out there to my fans, and said do you want to come to this gig, go on your old phone and a find a message that means a lot to you or a video that means a lot to you.” The music video reflects just that as fans crowded the pub with their stories to share. The video features Sheeran looking back at his old photos as well as the old photos that fans shared being projected on a massive screen. Sheeran is also shown connecting with fans, performing at the pub and listening to the personal stories of his many attendees. The memories vary as one fan shares a memory of her two young daughters playing, another shows a clip of friends playing in the show after a difficult breakup as well as a video of a fan dancing with his since deceased grandmother. The music video not only serves as a touching tribute to moments lost in time, but also gives fans an opportunity to relive their own memories.

In addition to the event at the pub, Sheeran also created a new Instagram account called ‘teddysoldphone’ to further promote the new single. The account consists of multiple never-before-seen photos from Sheeran’s old phone that he stopped using in 2015. He also gave an impromptu performance of “Old Phone” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon which can be viewed here. Sheeran’s ability to connect with others through his touching personal experiences is what has continued to make his legacy. This ability has also led to him being named as one of the world’s most influential people by TIME Magazine and being featured on the cover.