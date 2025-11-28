Blood Orange Performs Coldplay’s “Don’t Panic” In The BBC Live Lounge

Home News Ajala Fields November 28th, 2025 - 11:23 PM

Devonte Hynes and his band, Blood Orange, just covered “Don’t Panic” from Coldplay’s 2000 debut album, Parachutes, in a visit to the BBC Live Lounge. Over the summer, Blood Orange kept busy as they returned with their album Essex Honey and released songs “The Field”, “Somewhere In Between” and “Mind Loaded”. Hynes and friends also opened US shows for both Turnstile and Lorde.

More recently, two months after ending their fall 2025 North American tour, they headed back to London and did a Live Lounge session. In keeping with Live Lounge traditions, they tried out a cover. Their version of “Don’t Panic” was lightly funky and very pretty, according to Stereogum. See for yourself and watch the performance below.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna