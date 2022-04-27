Something In The Water 2022 Line Up Announced Including Tyler, The Creator, Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell & Friends and More

Home News Matt Matasci April 27th, 2022 - 10:12 AM

After being forced to cancel the 2020 and 2021 edition of the festival due to COVID, Pharrell’s Something in the Water is back for 2022. While the initial festival was held in Virginia Beach, this year’s event has been moved to Washington DC and will be held on Juneteenth (June 19).

The festival has announced the lineup for 2022. Some of the biggest names amongst the performers are Calvin Harris, Chloe x Halle, Dave Matthews Band, Denzel Curry, EARTHGANG, JID, Lil Baby, Ozuna, Pusha T, Run the Jewels, Saba, Skepta, slowthai, Syd, Teyana Taylor, Thundercat, T.I., Tierra Whack, Tyler, the Creator and Usher. Other artists performing at the festival include 6LACK, Adekunle Gold, Ashanti & Ja Rule,Ashe, Baby Tate, Baird, BIA, Blxst, Davido, DJ Domo, Dominic Fike, Dreamer Isioma, Duckwrth, Emotional Oranges, ericdoa, Gracie Abrams, Hope Tala, Jean Dawson, Jeremy Zucker, Jon Batiste, Lakeyah, Lil Uzi Vert, Lucky Daye, María Isabel, Mariah the Scientist, Moneybagg Yo, Montell Fish, Ogi, Omar Apollo, Paris Texas, Q, Quinn XCII, Rae Sremmurd, Raveena, Rei Ami, Roddy Ricch, ROLE MODEL, Sabrina Claudio, Skiifall, Skillibeng, Snoh Aalegra, Tobe Nwigwe, Tokischa and YVNGXCHRIS.

Pharrell and Friends will be performing at the festival as well. To honor the local DC heritage, Go Go performers will also be at the festival. Featured Go Go artists include Backyard Band, Rare Essence and Sound of the City.

Three-day passes go on sale April 30 at 10 AM local time. You can find the passes on the festival’s website. The day before, Virginia residents will have access to a special Virginia Locals Only presale. From April 27-28 fans that previously bought Something in the Water tickets will have VIP access to the presale.

Earlier this year Pharrell announced the move to DC due to the “toxic energy” in the Virginia Beach area. In an open letter addressed to the city’s city manager, Patrick Duhaney, he said:

“I love my city, but for far too long it has been run by and with toxic energy. The toxic energy that changed the narrative several times around the homicide of my cousin, Donovan Lynch, a citizen of Virginia, is the same toxic energy that changed the narrative around the mass murder and senseless loss of life at Building Number 2… Until the gatekeepers and the powers-that-be consider the citizens and the consumer base, and no longer view the idea of human rights for all as a controversial idea… I don’t have a problem with the city, but I realize the city hasn’t valued my proposed solutions, either.”

Duhaney responded with hopes that Pharrell could work something out with the city, but alas ship appears to have sailed. It’s no surprise that the city would want to retain the festival as it reportedly brought tens of millions of dollars to the area. The press release announcing the 2022 lineup mentions the venue change but makes no mention of the reasoning behind the move.

