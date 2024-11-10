Full List of Pollstar Awards 2025 Nominations Including Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift

Home News Lauren Rettig November 10th, 2024 - 2:57 PM

Leading trade publication for the live entertainment industry Pollstar has unveiled the nominees for the 36th Annual Pollstar Awards. A highlight of the three-day Pollstar Live! Conference, the world’s largest gathering of industry professionals, the awards recognize and celebrate the most innovative and successful artists, tours, companies, venues and executives. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on February 19, 2025. Past hosts and attendees include Dave Chappelle, Dave Grohl, Sir Elton John, Don Henley, Sebastian Maniscalco and more.

The nominees for Major Tour of the Year are Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” Morgan Wallen’s “One Night At A Time 2024,” Noah Kahan’s “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Guts World Tour,” Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” and Zach Bryan’s “The Quittin Time Tour.”

The Rock Tour of the Year nominees include Blink-182’s “The More Time Tour,” Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s “2024 World Tour,” Foo Fighters’ “Everything or Nothing at All Tour,” Green Day’s “The Saviors Tour” and Metallica’s “M72 World Tour.”

Hip-Hop Tour of the Year nominees are $uicideboy$’s “Grey Day Tour 2024,” Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” Missy Elliott’s “Out of This World – The Missy Elliott Experience,” Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” and Travis Scott’s “The Circus Maximus Tour.”

The nominees for R&B Tour of the Year are Janet Jackson’s “Janet Jackson: Together Again,” Jhené Aiko’s “The Magic Hour Tour,” Kehlani’s “The Crash World Tour,” Maxwell’s “The Serenade Tour,” Usher’s “Usher: Past Present Future Tour” and XSCAPE & SWV’S “The Queens of R&B Tour.”

Pop Tour of the Year nominees include Billie Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour,” Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s “Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat,” Justin Timberlake’s “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour” and P!nk’s “Summer Carnival 2024”; Olivia Rodrigo’s “Guts World Tour” and Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” are both nominated for this category as well.

The nominees for Country Tour of the Year are Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show,” Jelly Roll’s “The Beautifully Broken Tour,” Kenny Chesney’s “Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour,” Lainey Wilson’s “Country’s Cool Again Tour” and Tyler Childers’ “Mule Pull ‘24 Tour”; Morgan Wallen’s “One Night At A Time 2024” and Zach Bryan’s “The Quittin Time Tour” have both been nominated for this category as well.

Latin Tour of the Year nominees include Bad Bunny’s “Most Wanted Tour,” Carin León’s “Boca Chueca Tour 2024,” Fuerza Regida’s “Pero No Te Enamores Tour 2024,” Karol G’s “Mañana Será Bonito Tour,” Luis Miguel’s “Luis Miguel Tour 2023-24” and Peso Pluma’s “Éxodo Tour 2024.”

The Comedy Tour of the Year nominees are Gabriel Iglesias’ “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour,” Jim Gaffigan’s “Barely Alive Tour,” Matt Rife’s “ProbleMATTic World Tour,” Nate Bargatze’s “The Be Funny Tour,” Nikki Glaser’s “Alive and Unwell Tour” and Sebastian Maniscalco’s “It Ain’t Right.”

Residency of the Year nominees include Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace/Neue Messe München, Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden, Dead & Company at The Sphere, The Eagles at The Sphere, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at Ryman Auditorium and U2 at The Sphere.

The Support/Special Guest of the Year nominees are Chappell Roan for Olivia Rodrigo, Ciara/Timbaland for Missy Elliott, Gracie Abrams for Taylor Swift, Paramore for Taylor Swift, The Smashing Pumpkins for Green Day and Zac Brown Band for Kenny Chesney.

New Headliner of the Year nominees include Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Fred again…, Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter and Sleep Token.

Additional tour, event and artist categories include Family, Event or Non-Music Tour of the Year. Venue and festival awards include Music Festival of the Year, International Music Festival of The Year, Nightclub of the Year, Theatre of the Year, Arena of the Year, Red Rocks Award for Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year, Stadium of the Year, Casino/Resort Venue of the Year, New Concert Venue of the Year and International Venue of the Year. The award ceremony also honors venue executives, talent buyers, promoters, agents and agencies, talent managers, tour managers, venue managers, sound, transport, catering companies and more. A new honor this year is the “Maxie Solters Award – Touring Publicist of the Year,” recognizing the highest achievement for a public relations executive in the live touring industry in tribute to the highly respected Scoop Marketing publicist Maxie Solters, who died on August 15, 2024, at the age of 37.

“As the gold standard of honors for achievement in global live entertainment, the Pollstar Awards remain the most relevant, coveted, and career-affirming recognition for artists, venues and executives who bring the magic to fans,” said Ray Waddell, Chief Content Director of OVG Media & Conferences, which produces Pollstar Live!, Production Live! and the Pollstar Awards. “Once again, this year’s nominees represent the best of the best, showcasing the incredible talent, innovation, and hard work that drives our industry. We’re honored to celebrate their success and look forward to another unforgettable awards ceremony on February 19 in L.A.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz