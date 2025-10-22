Sam Fender Teams Up With Elton John For “Talk To You”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 22nd, 2025 - 4:15 PM

Sam Fender has teamed up with Elton John for a new song called “Talk To You,” which arrives alongside the announcement of the deluxe edition of his third album, People Watching, out December 5 through Capitol Records. The track, recorded at British Grove Studios in London with producer Marcus Dravs, brings Elton to the piano and pairs his playing with Sam’s thoughtful lyrics. Fender describes the song as one about the end of a relationship, the weight of regret and the slow process of learning from it. He says the idea came naturally while writing, and calling Elton felt like the obvious move.

Elton says he couldn’t resist when Sam reached out. The two have been close for years, and he praised Sam’s growth as an artist, calling the collaboration both fun and meaningful. “Talk To You” is one of eight extra tracks featured on the upcoming deluxe album, which also includes new songs like “Fortuna’s Wheel,” “The Treadmill” and “Rein Me In” with Olivia Dean. The expanded release follows a massive year for Fender, whose People Watching became the fastest-selling album by a British solo artist since 2022, topping charts and selling out stadiums across the UK.

With the new deluxe version, Sam closes out a milestone year by revisiting the energy and emotion that made People Watching such a standout record, while hinting at what’s next as he looks ahead to his next chapter.