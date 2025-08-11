U2 Clears Up Their Stance On Israel And Gaza With Statement

Home News Michelle Grisales August 11th, 2025 - 3:47 PM

Politically outspoken Irish rock band, U2 has clarified their position on the ongoing situation in Gaza and Israel, following increased pressure and recent developments in the region. Known for their long history of political engagement and activism, the band had remained relatively quiet about the current conflict. However, after reports emerged this past weekend that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends for Israel to assume control over Gaza, the group broke their silence according to Brooklyn Vegan.

On Instagram, U2 shared a post that featured individual statements from all four band members, Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. In the post’s introduction, the band stated, “Everyone has long been horrified by what is unfolding in Gaza – but the blocking of humanitarian aid and now plans for a military takeover of Gaza City has taken the conflict into uncharted territory.” They added, “We are not experts in the politics of the region, but we want our audience to know where we each stand.”

Each of the members issued carefully worded personal responses, first condemning Hamas and the violent attacks that took place on October 7, 2023, before turning to criticize the Israeli government’s handling of Gaza, particularly the restriction of essential aid and the worsening humanitarian crisis. Bono’s message alone spans ten slides in the Instagram post. Among the four, The Edge’s comments are the most direct, using terms like “ethnic cleansing,” “colonial genocide” and “holocaust.” His lengthy statement aligns with him speaking up against Israeli leadership in May of this year during an award ceremony.

In parallel with U2’s statements, their frequent collaborator Brian Eno has announced a fundraising concert titled Together for Palestine, set to take place on September 17 at Wembley Stadium. The lineup includes artists such as Damon Albarn, James Blake, Jamie xx, King Krule, Hot Chip, Obongjayar, Sampha, Paloma Faith and others, aiming to raise awareness and support for Palestinians.

