Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Announce Spring/Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are going on tour in February 2023 throughout the United States and Europe. The last time they performed on tour together was for The River in 2017, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Bruce says. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

This is also one of Springsteen’s first times performing on tour since selling his catalog to Sony for $500 million.

The tour begins in Spring 2023 and kicks off in Barcelona, Spain with the finale in July in Monza, Italy Prato della Gerascia.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Tour Dates

April 28, 2023 Barcelona, Spain­ Estadi Olímpic

May 5, 2023 Dublin, Ireland RDS Arena

May 7, 2023 Dublin, Ireland RDS Arena

May 13, 2023 Paris, France La Défense Arena

May 18, 2023 Ferrara, Italy Parco Urbano G. Bassani

May 21, 2023 Rome, Italy Circo Massimo

May 25, 2023 Amsterdam, The Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA

June 11, 2023 Landgraaf, The Netherlands Megaland

June 13, 2023 Zurich, Switzerland Stadion Letzigrund

June 21, 2023 Düsseldorf, Germany Merkur Spiel Arena

June 24, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden Ullevi

June 26, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden Ullevi

June 30, 2023 Oslo, Norway Voldsløkka

July 11, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark Parken

July 13, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark Parken

July 15, 2023 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion

July 18, 2023 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadion

July 23, 2023 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

July 25, 2023 Monza, Italy Prato della Gerascia,

Autodromo di Monza