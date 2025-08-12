Taylor Swift Announces New Album The Life Of A Showgirl

Home News Jasmina Pepic August 12th, 2025 - 3:30 PM

Taylor Swift just announced her twelfth studio album titled The Life Of A Showgirl. This announcement comes only sixteen months after Swift released her double album The Tortured Poets Departments. There is no information yet on the specific details of the album.

Previously, a countdown appeared on Swift’s website which was set to expire at 12:12 a.m. eastern time today, August 12th, according to Stereogum. Fans speculated that this countdown was to mark the announcement or release of Swift’s twelfth album, and they were correct! Audiences were also teased with a blurred image of Swift holding her cover art on podcast New Heights social media. New Heights is a podcast hosted by her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, and his older brother and Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce. However, details on the album including album art will likely not be given until Wednesday 7 p.m. eastern time on the next episode of New Heights.

Swift also shared a new 22-song playlist on Spotify entirely comprising prior songs she worked on with pop super-producers Max Martin and Shellback. Because of this, Martin and Shellback are now rumored to have produced Swift’s entire upcoming album. This change would divert from her long-standing partnerships with Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, who Swift worked with during her production of the Tortured Poets Department.

Fans interested in pre-ordering Swift’s new album can check out her official website here. Audiences can pre-order a vinyl, cassette and poster ranging from $30, $20 and $13 respectively.