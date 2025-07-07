Ed Sheeran Invites Wheatus’ Brendan Brown Onstage To Perform “Teenage Dirtbag”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 7th, 2025 - 2:52 PM

According to nme.com, Ed Sheeran brought out Wheatus’ Brendan Brown for a surprise cover of ‘Teenage Dirtbag.” The moment took place during a recent show Sheeran was playing in Hamburg, Germany, as part of his ongoing European tour dates. While performing at the Volksparkstadion, the singer introduced the Wheatus frontman to the stage as a surprise guest.

The performance took place mid-way through the 27-song setlist and shortly after renditions of both “Photograph” and Tenerife Sea.” Taking to Instagram to share clips from the collaboration, the singer shared that he, along with countless other artists, used to cover the song in his childhood. Sheeran explained that the nighties pop-rock hit was something he would practice with his old band when he was just 12 years old and that the full circle moment in Hamburg made the list of his top on-stage memories.

“Used to play ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ with my high school band when I was 12. We reformed after 22 years to play our mates’ wedding in April, but we had so much fun, I asked them to come rock it with me at a stadium. I cheekily asked Brendan from @wheatusofficial to come over and rock it with us, and being the ledge that he is, he did. One of my fav moments ever on stage, thank you, Brendan. What a night x.” said Sheeran.