Bon Jovi Shares Two Lead Singles “Red, White And Jersey” & “Hollow Man” Featuring Bruce Springsteen

Cait Stoddard September 1st, 2025 - 6:48 PM

Rock band Bon Jovi has shared their two new lead singles, “Red, White And Jersey” and “Hollow Man” Featuring Bruce Springsteen. As a whole, “Red, White And Jersey” is stunning by how the rock instrumentation brings a solid Springsteen vibe, while Jon Bon Jovi’s dazzles the mind with his beautiful melodies.

As for “Hollow Man,” the original version showed how commanding Jovi‘s vocal can still create dynamic harmonies and on this version, Springsteen’s contributions gives “Hollow Man” an extra kick of Jersey pride within the lovely and catchy instrumentation.

“Red, White And Jersey” and “Hollow Man” Featuring Bruce Springsteen will be on Bon Jovi’s upcoming album, FOREVER (LEGENDARY EDITION), which will be released October 24, through Island Records. This epic collaboration album includes reimagined takes on the band’s latest hits from FOREVER, with some of the biggest names in music.

“This album is more than just a collection of collaborations, it is an album borne out of necessity. My vocal cord surgery and subsequent rehab was a well-documented journey that played out while releasing Forever in June 2024. I was singing well enough in the studio for the recording, but the vocal demands and rigors of touring were still out of reach for me. Without the ability to tour or promote an album we were all very proud of, I decided to call on some friends to help me in my time of need. All are great singers, artists, and also just great people.” said Jovi.

The singer adds: “The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit — a collaboration album that proves we all get by in this world with a little help from our friends. I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album and I think it shows in the music. I can say with certainty that there is always something bigger than ME and that’s WE.”