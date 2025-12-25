Metallica’s James Hetfield Shares Spoken-Word Version Of “Twas The Night Before Christmas”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 25th, 2025 - 6:30 AM

According to NME.com, Metallica’s James Hetfield has shared a spoken-word version of “Twas The Night Before Christmas.” The musician’s version of the 1823 poem was shared on Metallica’s own SiriusXM channel, Maximum Metallica, alongside the message: “Grab your cocoa and settle in by the fire before your long winter’s nap for a reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by Papa Het.”

And to keep things even more festive, Shortly afterwards Hetfield‘s performance , an animated video featuring the artist’s narration appeared on YouTube, complete with a festive, crackling fire and Christmas stockings. The whole is amazing because each scene brings the magical feeling of Christmas, while Hetfield narrates the beautiful and iconic poem.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz