Magdalena Bay Debut New Song “Second Sleep” Live at Lollapalooza Aftershow

Isabella Bergamini August 2nd, 2025 - 9:43 PM

Lollapalooza has been off to a great start this year with many big names taking the stage this year. The festival has been taking place at Grant Park in Chicago and started on July 31. It will end this Sunday on August 3 after a successful four days of performances. The headliners included Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Korn, Rüfüs Du Sol, Twice, Sabrina Carpenter and A$ap Rocky. The festival has also been packed with many other artists including Doechii, Clairo, Finneas, Gracie Abrams, Djo, Bleachers and many more. In addition to the main festival, Lollapalooza also runs an aftershow with a variety of smaller artists.

Synth-pop band Magdalena Bay performed at the aftershow at Vic Theatre on July 31. According to Stereogum, the band performed multiple hits from their latest album, Imaginal Disk along with their 2021 debut album, Mercurial World. Imaginal Disk came out August last year and received much acclaim from critics and fans alike. In addition to their hits, Magdalena Bay debuted a new track titled “Second Sleep.” “Second Sleep” is a slow-burning synth love ballad about the difficulties of relationships. The band’s vocalist, Mica Tenenbaum puts her all into the track as it seems she is truly utilizing her soft rasp to demonstrate both the innocence and hardship found in love. Despite the ballad, the track is also fairly groovy and danceable. The recorded version of the live performance can be viewed below.