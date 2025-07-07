Duran Duran Join Sabrina Carpenter On Stage In London For Duet Of “Hungry Like The Wolf”

Home News Juliet Paiz July 7th, 2025 - 12:47 AM

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to Stereo Gum, at a recent show in London, Sabrina Carpenter gave fans a big surprise when she invited the legendary band Duran Duran on stage to sing “Hungry Like The Wolf” together. It was a special moment that got everyone excited and brought two different music worlds together.

Sabrina started the song with her strong and fresh voice, then welcomed Duran Duran to join her. Even after all these years, the band still has a lot of energy and they matched her excitement perfectly. The crowd loved seeing them perform the classic hit with a new twist.

Sabrina’s fans got to experience the magic of Duran Duran live, and fans of the band got to see their favorite stars share the stage with one of today’s popular singers. The combination of the band’s classic sound and Sabrina’s pop style made the show fun and unforgettable.

They played the song’s famous synth lines and catchy chorus, taking turns singing and smiling at each other. The audience was singing along and the energy in the room was electric.

This surprise performance was one of the best moments of the night. Sabrina Carpenter and Duran Duran showed that great music can bring different generations together and that “Hungry Like The Wolf” is still a song that people love to hear and dance to, making it truly timeless.