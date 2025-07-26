Bleachers Joined by Hayley Williams, Weyes Blood, Jeff Tweedy and More During Performance at Newport Folk Fest

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 26th, 2025 - 11:38 PM

Rhode Island’s Newport Folk Festival featured a variety of great artists that left crowds wanting more despite the unfortunate weather. However, one of the highlights of the festival was rock band Bleachers‘ plethora of featured appearances during their set. Bleachers was joined by Hayley Williams, Weyes Blood, Jeff Tweedy and more during their performance. The variety of appearances was not a total surprise for fans of the band though, since they are known for their annual The Ally Coalition Talent Show which features multiple artists. However, this event typically takes place in New York City.

According to Stereogum, Bleachers performed eleven songs during their set, all of which featured collaborations with other artists. The band began with a performance of “Dream A Little Dream Of Me” with Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering. Afterwards, they performed Roy Orbison’s “You Got It” with Weyes Blood and Waxahatchee. Weyes Blood and Waxahatchee then stayed on for another performance of Dan Reeder’s “Maybe” featuring Dan Reeder. Bleachers proceeded to change things up by bringing out Maren Morris to perform “Don’t Go Dark” and Rufus Wainwright to perform “45.” Wainwright stayed on stage for a performance of Bob Dylan’s “Not Dark Yet” which garnered much applause. Shortly after, Jeff Tweedy was welcomed onto the stage to perform a cover of Lana Del Rey’s “Margaret” before singing one of his own songs. Tweedy continued with a performance of his own “Kamera.”

The final unannounced artist to join Bleachers on stage was Paramore’s Hayley Williams who has recently started a solo career. Williams performed one of her new songs, “Mirtazapine,” making it her first live performance of the track. Williams then performed a second song, Modern English’s “I Melt With You” before stepping off stage. Bleachers ended the star-studded collaborative performance with a cover of Waterboys’ “The Whole Of The Moon,” which is a favorite of the band’s.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer