The Favors Featuring Finneas & Ashe Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 15th, 2025 - 12:58 PM

Today, The Favors has announced their debut run of shows as a band by performing in Los Angeles, Red Rocks and New York. Fans can enjoy an evening with The Favors’ as they play their upcoming album The Dream, which will be out on September 19. Tickets for the Live Nation produced run are on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, July 18, by clicking here.

Longtime friends Finneas and Ashe first captured hearts with their 2019 hit, “Moral of the Story” and followed it up with 2021’s “Till Forever Falls Apart.” Back June, the duo officially christened their collaborative partnership as The Favors. “The Hudson”is the new band’s latest single and it is a piano-driven ballad that builds to a dramatic climax.

Drawing deep inspiration from the golden era of the Laurel Canyon, The Favors’s songs that are equally appropriate for the last dance in a smoky bar circa in 1977 or a sunset slot at Coachella in 2027. The Dream channels the intimate storytelling and sun-soaked melancholy of artists like The Mamas and the Papas, Carole King, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Simon and Garfunkel and Fleetwood Mac.

The Flavors Tour Dates

9/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery

9/26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/1 – New York City, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

10/3 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

0/10 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival