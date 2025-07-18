Djo Releases Cover Of “Gasoline” By Haim

Home News Leila DeJoui July 18th, 2025 - 11:19 PM

Earlier this year, the musician, Djo, released a new album, The Crux. Since then, he has continued to work and put out new content for his listeners. On July 18, 2025, Djo released a new song, which is a cover of Haim’s “Gasoline.” During his world tour, Djo stopped by Australia’s Triple J for a “Like A Version” session. During his session he performed “Gasoline,” and has since released his cover onto streaming platforms.

The song sounds like a mixture of R&B, lo-fi and some pop. During the beginning of the song, the guitar and the slow drum beat seem to be part of the R&B, and Djo’s soft vocals seem to sound like it is part of a lo-fi song. As the song progresses, the speed of the drums speed up and his vocals also accelerate to higher notes. The cover itself also seems pretty similar to the original version.

Recently, Djo has been on a sold-out world tour. He also made his debut at Coachella and Glastonbury. His song, “End of Beginning,” has gone three times Platinum, and his album has been streamed about 100 million times. His recent album was co-produced by Djo himself and his long-time collaborator, Adam Thein. The album spotlights instrumental inspiration from ‘60s and ‘70s pop. The albums’ contents are full of loss and yearning, but also has some wit and gratitude. The album also showcases the musician’s skills as a deft multi-instrumentalist.