Halsey Announces Spring & Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates With Evanescence, Alvvays, Magdalena Bay & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2025 - 2:34 PM

Grammy nominated and genre-defying artist Halsey has announced her highly anticipated Halsey: For My Last Trick Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 32-city tour kicks off on May 10, at Toyota Pavilion at Concord in Concord, CA, before making stops in Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto and other cities.

Following the success of their critically acclaimed album The Great Impersonator, Halsey is set to deliver an unforgettable live experience by bringing a career-spanning setlist and stunning visuals to fans nationwide. The tour will feature an exciting lineup of special guests, including Del Water Gap, The Warning, Evanescence, Alvvays, Hope Tala, Sir Chloe, Royel Otis, flowerovlove, Magdalena Bay and Alemeda,

Fans can sign up for the artist presale now through Monday, February 17, at 11:59 PM ET by visiting here. The Artist Presale will begin February 19, at 10 a.m. through February 19, at 10 p.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, February 21, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Halsey: For My Last Trick Tour Dates

5/10 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord *~

5/12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *~

5/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl +~

5/17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion *~

5/18 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater ~

5/19 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~

5/21 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ~

5/22 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^~

5/24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^~

5/25 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live ^~

5/28 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion ^$

5/29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^$

5/31 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live ^$

6/1 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ^$

6/3 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center ^<

6/4 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater <$

6/6 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center ^<

6/7 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^$

6/8 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena <$

6/10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ><

6/11 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ><

6/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center ><

6/14 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake <#

6/17 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island <#

6/18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre %#

6/20 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater %#

6/22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre %#

6/24 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre %#

6/26 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater %#

6/28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre %#

7/05 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort !

7/06 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater !

* = w/ Del Water Gap

~ = w/ The Warning

+ = w/ Evanescence

^ = w/ Alvvays

$ = w/ Hope Tala

> = w/ Royel Otis

< = w/ Sir Chloe

# = w/ flowerovlove

% = w/ Magdalena Bay

! = w/ Alemeda