One MusicFest Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Clipse, Doechii, Future & More

Home News Jasmina Pepic July 29th, 2025 - 9:18 PM

One MusicFest has announced their 2025 MusicFest lineup this past Monday July 28th. The festival, which will take place in October, has a lineup featuring Future, Doechii, The Dungeon Family Reunion, Ludacris, Kehlani, Clipse, Jazmine Sullivan, The Roots w/ Mary J. Blige, Leon Thomas, The World’s Largest Trail Ride Set and many more. Tickets are currently out on pre-sale.

One MusicFest is an annual 2-day music festival in Atlanta, Georgia, which aims to celebrate Black excellence in music and culture. They also promote local business by hosting over thirty-five Southeast food vendors. The festival has been taking place for nearly two decades, and has continuously featured iconic guests such as Meghan the Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Ferg and many more popular artists. This year’s Top Dawg’s special guest will be Doechii.

American rapper and singer Doechii, born Jaylah Hickmon in Tampa, Florida, has been producing music since 2016, where she released her debut song titled “Girls” on SoundCloud. She released her debut EP in 2020, and became viral on TikTok in 2021. This led to her becoming the first female rapper signed to Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) in 2022. Doechii is currently on her Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour, which will span until mid-October and end with a final concert in December.

Several acclaimed stars will be joining the stage together for these two nights. Hip Hop duo Clipse, consisting of brothers Gene “Malice” and Terrence “Pusha T”, will also be performing in this year’s festival. Other prominent faces include long-standing musicians Ludacris and Mary J. Blige, both of whom are currently touring separately. The next Ludacris show will take place in mid October, while Mary J. Blige will be performing August 9th. Artists such as Jazmine Sullivan will be appearing once again for the festival.

One MusicFest is an all ages festival which will be happening at Piedmont Park on Saturday, October 25, 2025 – Sunday, October 26, 2025. Doors open at 12:00PM. According to the One MusicFest instagram page, general on-sale tickets will become available on Wednesday, July 30th. Prices range from $200 to $1700 depending on the ticketing level. More information can be found on their official website here.