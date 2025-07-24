Tyler, The Creator Performs New Album Don’t Tap The Glass Live For The First Time At Popup Show in Brooklyn

Home News Jasmina Pepic July 24th, 2025 - 3:15 PM

Tyler, The Creator performed his new album Don’t Tap The Glass live for the first time at a popup show in Brooklyn this Wednesday night. The musician released his most recent album, consisting of only ten songs, this past Monday on July 21st. This release comes just a few days after Tyler announced this album at his Barclays Center show on Friday, July 18th.

After announcing the release of his album, Tyler hosted a phone-free listening session of his album the night before its official release, according to stereogum.com. It took place ​​Sunday night at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever in LA, with tickets being priced at just $5 per person.

In a similar fashion, the musician hosted another pop up show on Wednesday, July 23rd at 8pm. Unlike the listening session, during this show audiences were allowed to record as Tyler performed his new album live on stage under the ‘K’ Bridge Park in Brooklyn, NYC. Tickets, going for just $10, went on sale at noon that day on the musicians official website.

This album is one of Tyler’s shortest albums to date, consisting of just ten songs running under just 29 minutes. There are also fewer guest appearances compared to other albums, with guests being Pharrell Williams (under both his name and his alias Sk8brd), Madison McFerrin and Yebba. Despite this, the album is projected to move over 215,000 album-equivalent units, half of that being physical sales.

Tyler is currently on his Chromakopia World Tour, with several upcoming concerts taking place in the U.S. Fans interested in listening to the album or getting Don’t Tap The Glass merch can visit donttapetheglass.com. Those interested in getting tickets to the Chromakopia World Tour can get more information here.