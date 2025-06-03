El Michels Affair Joins Forces with Clairo on New Song “Anticipation”

Home News Leila DeJoui June 3rd, 2025 - 5:20 AM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

On June 1, 2025, El Michel Affair released a new song, titled, “Anticipation.” Their new song is also featuring the indie artist, Clairo. With a soft drum kicking throughout the song, the overall feel of “Anticipate” has a jazz sound too. The smooth bass and the other melodic instruments give the song the touch of jazz while also sounding a little like a lo-fi song. On the track, Clairo sings with her voice sounding very soft and delicate. The new single is the first release for El Michels Affair new LP 24 Hr Sports.

Listen to “Anticipate.”

Later this summer, El Michels Affair will release their new album. The album is set to release on Sept. 25 of this year. This album will be the groups follow-up to their previous album, Glorious Game, which was released back in 2023. According to an article by Stereogum, their new album will have appearances from Norah Jones, Shintaro Sakamoto, Florence Adooni, Rogê and Dave Guy. The album will also feature a prominent sample of the late Rahsaan Roland Kirk. Leon Michels, member of the group, has said that the album was inspired by MF DOOM’s Special Herbs series. They were also inspired by ‘80s back issues of Sports Illustrated. “The graphic design, the look, the pictures, and the way people dressed… that kind of super colorful but very two-dimensional design,” said Michels. “I wanted to make music that sounds like that.”