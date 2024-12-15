Magdalena Bay Announces Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz December 15th, 2024 - 2:38 PM

Magdalena Bay has announced Spring 2025 North American tour dates! The duo has confirmed the headline dates for the Spring, with their first stop being New York. Additionally, they will be making stops in Ohio, Michigan, Philadelphia, and more while being supported by Sam Austins. Their last performance will be held in Tucson, Arizona, and this tour will continue to acknowledge their album, Imaginal Disk, released in August.

Make sure to get your tickets while you can, as they sold out of their 2024 North American and European/U.K. headline tours. The duo has been recognized by multiple artists, such as Grimes and Rosalía. Vogue has even stated, “In the current pop landscape, there are few acts as exciting or as remarkably consistent as Magdalena Bay…Imaginal Disk is nothing if not a window into the minds of two weird and wonderful geniuses at work.”

Magdalena Bay is also set to play the Danish music festival, Rosklide in 2025 alongside artists such as Stormzy, Faye Webster, Fontaines D.C, Snow Strippers and more. Their 2022 album, Mercurial World, was reviewed with high praise so it is no wonder why Imaginal Disk is gaining popularity quickly.

2025 North American Tour Dates

April 25—New York, NY—Terminal 5

April 26—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer

April 28—Portland, ME—State Theatre

April 29—Boston, MA—Citizen House of Blues

April 30—New Haven, CT—College Street Music Hall

May 2—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues

May 3—Pittsburgh, PA—Roxian Theater

May 4—Columbus, OH—Newport Music Hall

May 6—Buffalo, NY—Buffalo RiverWorks

May 7—Toronto, ON—HISTORY

May 9—Detroit, MI—St. Andrews Hall

May 10—Madison, WI—The Sylvee

May 11—Kansas City, MO—The Truman

May 13—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre

May 14—Salt Lake City, UT—Rockwell at the Complex

May 16—Tucson, AZ—Rialto Theatre