Magdalena Bay Announces Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Magdalena Bay has announced Spring 2025 North American tour dates! The duo has confirmed the headline dates for the Spring, with their first stop being New York. Additionally, they will be making stops in Ohio, Michigan, Philadelphia, and more while being supported by Sam Austins. Their last performance will be held in Tucson, Arizona, and this tour will continue to acknowledge their album, Imaginal Disk, released in August.
Make sure to get your tickets while you can, as they sold out of their 2024 North American and European/U.K. headline tours. The duo has been recognized by multiple artists, such as Grimes and Rosalía. Vogue has even stated, “In the current pop landscape, there are few acts as exciting or as remarkably consistent as Magdalena Bay…Imaginal Disk is nothing if not a window into the minds of two weird and wonderful geniuses at work.”
Magdalena Bay is also set to play the Danish music festival, Rosklide in 2025 alongside artists such as Stormzy, Faye Webster, Fontaines D.C, Snow Strippers and more. Their 2022 album, Mercurial World, was reviewed with high praise so it is no wonder why Imaginal Disk is gaining popularity quickly.
2025 North American Tour Dates
April 25—New York, NY—Terminal 5
April 26—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer
April 28—Portland, ME—State Theatre
April 29—Boston, MA—Citizen House of Blues
April 30—New Haven, CT—College Street Music Hall
May 2—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues
May 3—Pittsburgh, PA—Roxian Theater
May 4—Columbus, OH—Newport Music Hall
May 6—Buffalo, NY—Buffalo RiverWorks
May 7—Toronto, ON—HISTORY
May 9—Detroit, MI—St. Andrews Hall
May 10—Madison, WI—The Sylvee
May 11—Kansas City, MO—The Truman
May 13—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre
May 14—Salt Lake City, UT—Rockwell at the Complex