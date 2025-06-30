Bob Dylan Performs “The Times They Are a-Changin’” Live For First Time In 15 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard June 30th, 2025 - 2:34 PM

According to consequence.net, Bob Dylan revived a classic during his show in Tennessee on June 25, by performing “The Times They Are a-Changin’” for the first time in 15 years. The performance took place during Dylan and Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour stop at the FirstBank Ampitheater in Franklin, Tennessee.

Bob Dylan’s first performance of The Times They Are A-Changin’ in 16 years — this evening in beautiful Franklin, Tennessee courtesy of friend of the pod @JAJCenter pic.twitter.com/Q4pwVDaDTL — Jokermen (@JokermenPodcast) June 26, 2025

The last time Dylan had performed the 1964 track was during an event at the White House in 2010 that celebrated the music from the civil rights movement. The new rendition of “The Times They Are a-Changin’” was arranged differently than Dylan’s original version because it was guitar-aided original, with the 83-year-old folk artist performing from behind the piano and accompanied by his band.

Although Dylan’s performance was a bit rough around the edges, the song has not lost its touch over 60 years later. On another note, the Outlaw Music Festival Tour continues through the summer with Nelson and special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trampled by Turtles, Wilco, Sheryl Crowe, Turnpike Troubadours, Waxahatchee and other acts throughout the run. People get information tickets here.