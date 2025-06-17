Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman, Dinosaur Jr & More

Home News Trent Tournour June 17th, 2025 - 8:57 PM

Alt-rock fans rejoice, as Wilco’s premiere music festival Sky Blue Sky is back for 2026 with a more action-packed lineup than ever. The Chicago indie legends will headline three dates of their homegrown festival but they will be joined by a lineup for the ages. Among the ranks of artists you can find onstage are noise rock pioneers Dinosaur Jr., Philadelphia indie rock mainstay Dr. Dog, singer-songwriter soothsayer Cameron Winter, crossover country compatriots Waxahatchee and MJ Lenderman, legendary post-hardcore act Yo La Tengo and many more incredible artists filling out all the shades of the indie rock rainbow.

The festival will take place January 15th through the 19th at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Sky Blue Sky fest has more to offer fans than just amazing musical performances; vacationers can engage in musical yoga, poolside games and artist-hosted workshops. The event will be fully hosted by the Hard Rock Hotel, with guests able to stay at the hotel, enjoy all-inclusive amenities and on-site dining. The organizers are even going out of their way to ensure minimal environmental impact, the beautiful Caribbean coastline which will serve as a backdrop to some of the greatest artists across multiple generations will remain as pristine as ever.

Public ticket sale will begin June 25th at 1pm EST but returning guests will get pre-sale access the day before. This is an absolutely star-studded lineup and an event no rock fan should miss.