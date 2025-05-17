Bob Dylan Covers Ricky Nelson’s “Garden Party” Live

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 17th, 2025 - 11:15 PM

This year is the 10th anniversary of The Outlaw Music Festival and just like last year, Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan are co-headlining the touring music festival. Lyrical legend Bob Dylan has already decided to spice things up by playing a cover of Ricky Nelson’s “Garden Party” at one of his latest performances. On Thursday night, Dylan performed at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA for the second performance of the tour where he debuted his cover of “Garden Party.”

“Garden Party” was written by Ricky Nelson in 1972 and was a quick hit. Nelson revealed that the song was inspired by his unfortunate experience at the “Rock & Roll Spectacular” in Madison Square Garden on October 15, 1971. According to Stereogum, Nelson was booed offstage once he started playing new music which led him to reflect on the idea of not being able to please everyone. He was followed by other stars such as Bo Diddley, Chuck Berry and Bobby Rydell. Dylan’s live performance of the piece is also a fun nod to one of the lyrics in the original song which directly references him. The verse, “And over in the corner / Much to my surprise / Mr. Hughes hid in Dylan’s shoes / Wearing his disguise” refers to George Harrison’s touring alias ‘Mr. Hughes’ and how he was planning on performing covers of Bob Dylan’s songs.

Still, Dylan’s cover of the great Nelson song is only the beginning of his tour with Willie Nelson and others in The Outlaw Music Festival. The tour will continue on May 20 at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa, ID and end on September 19, 2025 at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI. Additional artists include Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sheryl Crow, Turnpike Troubadours, The Avett Brothers, Wilco and many more. Tickets can be purchased here.