Farm Aid Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Waxahatchee, Margo Price, Neil Young & More

According to brooklynvegan.com, Waxahatchee, Margo Price, Neil Young and other acts have announced they will be performing at this year’s edition of Farm Aid. The event will be taking place at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on September 20. For tickets and more information, click here.

Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds,) Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Trampled by Turtles, Eric Burton (of Black Pumas,) Jesse Welles, Madeline Edwards and other talented souls will be performing at the event as well.

While talking about Farm Aid, Nelson said: “For 40 years, Farm Aid and our partners have stood with farmers, supporting them to stay on their land even when corporate power, bad policies and broken promises make it harder to keep going. This year, we’re proud to bring Farm Aid to Minnesota to celebrate the farmers who sustain us and to fight for a food system that works for all of us. Family farmers aren’t backing down, and neither are we.”

