Turnpike Troubadours Cover Bobby Darin’s “Me & Mr. Hohner” For Amazon Originals

Turnpike Troubadours dropped a cover of Bobby Darin’s “Me & Mr. Hohner” on August 26 as part of Amazon Music’s Amazon Originals series. Listen below:

The cover is remarkably similar to the original recording. Evan Felker’s twangy vocals replicate Darin’s voice, and the band’s self-proclaimed “honky-tonk” instrumentals perfectly capture the tone of Darin’s track. Both Ryan Englemen and RC Edwards’s respective electric guitar and bass are heard clearly throughout the tune, but Gabe Pearson and Hank Early’s rhythm with the percussion helps tie the harmonica and Kyle Nix’s fiddle together beautifully.

This release marks the band’s first release since last year’s full-length album A Cat in the Rain. Turnpike Troubadours are in the midst of a series of performances across the United States, including two nights at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfel and a performance at the GoldenSky Festival in Sacramento. The band was also recently inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.