Bob Dylan Joined By Billy Strings Onstage For Collaborative Performance Of “All Along The Watchtower”

Bob Dylan brings Billy Strings onstage to perform “All Along the Watchtower” at his show in Spokane, Washington. Dylan was headlining the Outlaw Music Festival on May 22nd where he brought on Strings to collaborate on a song for fans. Strings played the guitar while Dylan was on keys and vocals.

According to Consequence Sound, Dylan also had a 15-song setlist for the festival, including some covers like “I’ll Make It All Up to You” by Charlie Rich. It’s the Outlaw Music Festival’s 10th anniversary with Willie Nelson and Dylan headlining. Other performers include Billy Strings, Wilco, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Waxahatchee and others. The tour started on May 13 in Arizona and will conclude in Wisconsin on September 19.