James Blake Joins Timothee Chalamet For Performance Of Bob Dylan’s “Three Angels“ On SNL

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Timothée Chalamet surprised Saturday Night Live viewers when he invited James Blake to join him on stage for a performance of Bob Dylan’s “Three Angels.” The duo put their own spin on the deep cut from Dylan’s New Morning album, with Blake on piano while Chalamet took the lead on vocals.

Known for his acting, Chalamet also showcased his musical side, delivering the song with emotion, while Blake added his signature soulful touch to the piano. It was a fun surprise for fans of both artists, combining Chalamet’s voice with Blake’s sound.

Chalamet isn’t new to music, he’s shared videos of himself playing guitar and piano, but having Blake, a Grammy-winning artist, join him for this performance made it extra special. The performance showed how two artists from different worlds can come together and create something unique. Fans got a fresh take on a Dylan classic, making it one of the standout moments of the night. Timothée was the first non musician to host and perform on SNL in three decades. Additionally he met a career milestone with his best actor nomination for the Oscars. He is now the youngest two-time Best Actor nominee since James Dean.