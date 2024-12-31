Kurt Vile & Family Share New Video For Cover Of Bob Dylan’s “Must Be Santa”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 31st, 2024 - 1:09 PM

According to stereogum.com, Kurt Vile has shared a music video, which sees him going in full dad mode and involving his daughters in his music of Bob Dylan’s song, “Must Be Santa.” Vile and his daughters have entirely remade the track into a synth-pop track that maintains Vile’s usual zonked-out vibes, while exploring an uncommon sonic palette for him.

In 2009, Dylan released the holiday album, Christmas In The Heart. It included the Christmas polka tune “Must Be Santa,” which was originally written by Hal Moore and Bill Fredericks, released by Mitch Miller and later covered by Brave Combo, whose arrangement inspired the Dylan take.

The song first appeared on Vile‘s EP, Back To Moon Beach and according to a press release, Kurt and Sam Vile directed the video and Vile family members in the cast include Sam as Santa, Jelloman as Dasher, Awilda as Dancer, Delphine as the Christmas Elf, Koda as Prancer and Jeralyn as Vixen.