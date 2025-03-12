mxdwn Music

Menu

Willie Nelson Announces New Album Oh What A Beautiful World! For April 2025 Release and Releases Title Track3

March 12th, 2025 - 8:30 PM

Willie Nelson Announces New Album Oh What A Beautiful World! For April 2025 Release and Releases Title Track3

Consequence Sound reported Willie Nelson’s new single, “Oh What a Beautiful World,” which is the first release in preparation for his upcoming album release. The legendary country artist has just announced his 154th studio album, Oh What a Beautiful World, set for release on April 25th via Legacy Recordings. 

Oh What a Beautiful World follows Nelson’s tradition of dedicating an entire album to interpreting the work of a notable songwriter. This time, he’s taking on 12 tracks either written or co-written by Texas musician Rodney Crowell, a longtime friend and collaborator. The two have had a storied history and this album showcases their deep musical connection. Pre-orders for the album are now available.

As a preview, Nelson has shared his rendition of the title track, “Oh What a Beautiful World,” originally featured on Crowell’s 2014 album Tarpaper Sky. Nelson’s version stays true to his traditional style, with heartfelt country harmonies. 

In addition to the album announcement, Nelson has a busy year ahead, with a series of tour dates, including the highly anticipated Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Bob Dylan starting in May. The 34-date tour will feature a rotating lineup of supporting acts, including Wilco, Waxahatchee, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and more.

Oh What a Beautiful World Tracklist:

  1. What Kind of Love
  2. Banks of the Old Bandera
  3. The Fly Boy & the Kid
  4. Forty Miles from Nowhere
  5. I Wouldn’t Be Me Without You
  6. Making Memories of Us
  7. Oh What a Beautiful World (with Rodney Crowell)
  8. Ope Season on My Heart
  9. Shame on the Moon
  10. She’s Back in Town
  11. Still Learning to Fly
  12. Stuff That Works
Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2025. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy