Willie Nelson Announces New Album Oh What A Beautiful World! For April 2025 Release and Releases Title Track3

Consequence Sound reported Willie Nelson’s new single, “Oh What a Beautiful World,” which is the first release in preparation for his upcoming album release. The legendary country artist has just announced his 154th studio album, Oh What a Beautiful World, set for release on April 25th via Legacy Recordings.

Oh What a Beautiful World follows Nelson’s tradition of dedicating an entire album to interpreting the work of a notable songwriter. This time, he’s taking on 12 tracks either written or co-written by Texas musician Rodney Crowell, a longtime friend and collaborator. The two have had a storied history and this album showcases their deep musical connection. Pre-orders for the album are now available.

As a preview, Nelson has shared his rendition of the title track, “Oh What a Beautiful World,” originally featured on Crowell’s 2014 album Tarpaper Sky. Nelson’s version stays true to his traditional style, with heartfelt country harmonies.

In addition to the album announcement, Nelson has a busy year ahead, with a series of tour dates, including the highly anticipated Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Bob Dylan starting in May. The 34-date tour will feature a rotating lineup of supporting acts, including Wilco, Waxahatchee, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and more.

Oh What a Beautiful World Tracklist: