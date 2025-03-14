Arcade Fire Debuts 3 New Songs Live at Willie Nelson’s Ranch: “Cars and Snakes”, “Ride or Die” & “Year Of The Snake”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 14th, 2025 - 7:39 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Indie rock band Arcade Fire debuted 3 new songs on March 13 at Willie Nelson’s ranch. The gig was a part of the comeback of Willie Nelson’s Luck Festival in Spicewood, Texas according to NME.

The band was just one of many guest performances held at the ranch. Their set list included eight-songs starting off with “Cars and Telephones” before playing unreleased material called “Pink Elephant,” “Year Of The Snake” and “Ride Or Die”

The band had previously hinted at something unexpected to happen at the set as they had mentioned on social media. Due to the immense amount of hints, fans have began to speculate the release of new material or a potential new project such as an album.

There is a lot of evidence to prove this as the bands social media page has undergone some drastic changes within the past week:

“drastic changes to their social media pages, including wiping all of their posts and uploading a new profile picture, bio and website link” stated NME.

If the teasers from Arcade Fire are true it will also be their first album release since sexual misconduct allegations came out against Win Butler, the frontman of Arcade Fire.

While the band hasn’t confirmed whether or not the rumors are true it is safe to say that something potentially big might be coming from Arcade Fire. Their latest studio album WE, was released in 2022 leaving fans in anticipation of what is to come next from the indie rock band.