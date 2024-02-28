Outlaw Music Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Willie Nelson & More

Home News Roy Lott February 28th, 2024 - 4:08 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents, and Live Nation are thrilled to announce the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour featuring an unprecedented lineup including headliners Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp with Brittney Spencer, Celisse and Southern Avenue. Billy Strings will also join the tour for one special show outside Seattle, Washington at The Gorge. Please refer to the market lineups for artists performing in various cities.

“This year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists. I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love,” says Nelson.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. local time via the festival’s website. VIP packages will be available, including great seats and exclusive festival merchandise. Citi is the official card of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets from Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 29, at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com. See the full list of shows and lineups below.

2024 OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:

06/21/24 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA – & @ ~

06/22/24 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC – & @ ~

06/23/24 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC – & @ ~

06/26/24 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA – & @ ~

06/28/24 – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY – & @ ~

06/29/24 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY – & @ ~

06/30/24 – PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ – & @ ~

07/02/24 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA – & @ ~

07/06/24 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY – & @ ~

07/07/24 – Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA – & @ ~

07/29/24 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA – & # **

07/31/24 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA – & # **

08/03/24 – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA – & # **

08/04/24 – Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA – & # **

08/07/24 – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Boise, ID – & # **

08/09/24 – ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA – & # **

08/10/24 – Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA – & ! **

09/06/24 – Somerset Amphitheater, Somerset, WI – & # ^

09/07/24 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL – & # ^

09/08/24 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO – & # ^

09/11/24 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH – & # ^

09/12/24 – Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH – & # ^

09/14/24 – The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA – & # ^

09/15/24 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI – & # ^

09/17/24 – Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY – & # ^

& = Bob Dylan

# = John Mellencamp

^ = Southern Avenue

@ = Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

! = Billy Strings

~ = Celisse

** = Brittney Spencer

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz