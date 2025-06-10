Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announce Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 10th, 2025 - 6:21 PM

Tickets for the new dates are available now starting with an artist presale and additional presales will continue throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning on June 13, at 10 a.m. local time. Full details can be found here. The new dates follows today’s announcement of the nominees for the 2025 Americana Awards, which saw Rateliff and band be nominated for Album of the Year for their critically acclaimed fourth full-length studio album, South of Here, as well as Song of the Year for “Heartless.”

Additionally, Rateliff has been appointed as Newport Folk Steward, the first artist to hold such a role at the legendary festival since Pete Seeger. The position holds a three-year term, which will see Rateliff serving as Steward actively for two years and advising the next recipient during a third transition year. Rateliff has chosen to devote his term to artist advocacy, fellowship and mentorship both at the Fort and beyond.

South of Here Tour Dates</

/20—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre – Outlaw Music Festival•

6/21—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center – Outlaw Music Festival•

6/22—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center – Outlaw Music Festival•

6/24—Asheville, NC—Asheville Yards Amphitheater+

6/25—Franklin, TN—FirstBank Amphitheater – Outlaw Music Festival•

6/27—Memphis, TN—Radians Amphitheater – Outlaw Music Festival•

6/28—Maryland Heights, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Outlaw Music Festival•

6/29—Ridgedale, MO—Thunder Ridge Nature Arena – Outlaw Music Festival •

8/2—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High»

8/3—New Orleans, LA—Woldenburg Park=

8/4—Spartanburg, SC—Piedmont Fairgrounds=

8/5—Richmond, VA—Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront=

8/7—Burlington, VT—Champlain Valley Exposition Center=

8/16—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Hotel & Casino~

9/12—East Aurora, NY—Borderland Festival•

9/14—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond•

9/16—Des Moines, IA—Val Air Ballroom+

9/19—Moline, IL—Vibrant Arena+*

9/20—Minneapolis, MN—Huntington Bank Stadium – Farm Aid•

9/23—Omaha, NE—Council Bluffs+

9/24—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Amphitheater+

9/26—Oklahoma City, OK—Zoo Amphitheater+

9/27—Taos, NM—Kit Carson Park+

9/29—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre+

9/30—San Diego, CA—Gallagher Square+

10/2—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl+

10/3—San Francisco, CA—Hardly Strictly Bluegrass•

+with support from Hannah Cohen

*with support from Trampled By Turtles

~with support from Kevin Morby

=Nathaniel Rateliff Solo On The Mumford & Sons And Friends Tour

»Supporting The Lumineers

•Festival

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman