Roskilde Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Nine Inch Nails, Beth Gibbons, Charli XCX & More

Cait Stoddard May 1st, 2025 - 3:20 PM

Today, Roskilde Festival has released their full 2025 lineup, which will feature headlining performances from Nine Inch Nails, Beth Gibbons, Charli XCX and other talented souls. The event will be taking place on June 26 – July 5, at Roskilde. For tickets and more information, click here.

Olivia Rodrigo, Stormzy, Tyla, Doechii, Arca, FKA Twigs, Wet Leg, Fontaines D.C, Lola Young, Deftones, Jamie XX, Schoolboy Q, Electric Callboy, Shaboozey, Beabadoobee and other acts will be performing at the event as well.

“Every summer, 130,000 participants and volunteers come together at Roskilde Festival to celebrate music, art, and community in a way that few other places can match. Our 2025 lineup presents 185 acts from 45 countries. It is a reflection of the energy, creativity, and global spirit that make Roskilde Festival one of the most vital festivals anywhere and offer not only a reflection of the present moment, but also a window into the sounds, trends, and expressions that will shape our future,” says Roskilde Festival’s Head of Music, Thomas Sønderby Jepsen.

Just a short train ride from central Copenhagen, Roskilde Festival stands out as a week-long cultural event rooted in music, art and activism. Organized by a non-profit foundation and powered by 30,000 volunteers, the festival channels its proceeds into supporting youth-led initiatives around the world.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat